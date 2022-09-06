x
Penn Manor's special season come to an end in 6A quarterfinals; Susquenita drops a close one to Palmerton

Comets offense can't complete the comeback; Palmerton's late rally downs Blackhawks

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Quarterfinal round of the state softball finals took place. District three with a heavily represented group. In 6A the Comets can't complete the comeback against Spring Ford and in 3A Susquenita couldn't close out Palmerton in the final inning.

PIAA 6A state Quarterfinals

Spring-Ford 11 - Penn Manor 4 

PIAA 5A state Quarterfinals 

Pittston Area 3 - Lampeter Strasburg 2 

Oxford 7 - Exeter Township 3 

PIAA 4A state Quarterfinals

 Clearfield 4 - Hamburg 0 

PIAA 3A state Quarterfinals

Lewisburg 7 - Kutztown 2 

Susquenita 5 - Palmerton 6

