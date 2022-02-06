Penn Manor wins first District III softball title

The comets beat Manheim Township for first 6A District title.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — At the beginning of the season, typically teams set goals or expectations. But, coming into the 2022 season, Penn Manor did not. They started the season planning to have fun and work hard, and that hard work has been paying off. After losing seven seniors to graduation last year, the comets have a very young team with just two seniors.

They started turning heads, staying perfect in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Going on to win the Section One title, then the Lanc-Leb title and now, their very first 6A District III softball title.

Starting pitcher Julia Bowmaster stayed perfect through five innings before handing over the reins to Emily Riggs.

"I don't think any of us came out, thinking we could do this,' said Bowmaster. 'I'm just so proud of them for pulling through and working hard.

"(It) means a lot,' said Riggs. 'We went into this year with no expectations at all. We were just coming out here. Doing our thing and to see what this team has done, it's been pretty cool."