Penn Manor girls bowling rolls into national tournament

The Comets will compete in Louisville, Kentucky this weekend for a national title.

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — The Penn Manor Comets girls bowling teams terrific season has one last match to check off their list. The third ranked program in the state and Pennsylvania east regional champions are headed to Louisville, Kentucky for the US High School Bowling National Championships. The Comets team putting their skills against some of the other top ranked programs nationally.

"We were in the top 3 and we got a bid to go to nationals," said assistant coach Frank Hee "That is why we moved forward and decided to go and see what we can do and we are going to do our best and hopefully come home with a national title."

It's a huge opportunity for one of the best programs in the state. The team won the Lancaster-Lebanon crown last year as well. Senior bowler Willow Hee is excited to leave one more lasting impression for her school and career

"I think it’s a good opportunity to show people just how good we are," We worked really hard to get to this point we don't always get the recognition we deserve so this will be a good for us and I am really excited."

The Comets team a resilient one, the entire trip was made possible off of a team fundraiser. Head Coach Chris Vital says he couldn't be prouder of the work his team has done on and off the lanes.

"They were really excited when they found out about it," said Vital "They did a really good job fundraising and this could be a once in a lifetime type of thing for the girls."