Penguins sign D Chad Ruhwedel to 2-year contract extension

Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go with five assists in a career-high 47 games so far.
Credit: Associated Press/Keith Srakocic
Pittsburgh Penguins' Chad Ruhwedel (2) is greeted by teammates on the bench after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Penguins won 5-4 in overtime.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to a two-year contract extension.

The deal carries an average annual value of $800,000 and runs through the 2023-24 season.

The extension also gives the 31-year-old some stability. He spent the majority of his first five seasons in Pittsburgh in a reserve role, typically only seeing playing time when other defensemen were injured.

Ruhwedel has taken on a larger role this season, scoring one goal to go with five assists in a career-high 47 games so far.

