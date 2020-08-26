Penguins reacquire F Kapanen from Maple Leafs

The retooling of the Pittsburgh Penguins' roster is underway.

The Penguins acquired forward Kasperi Kapanen from the Toronto Maple Leafs as the centerpiece of a trade between the two clubs that reunites the 24-year-old Kapanen with the team that originally drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2014.

The Maple Leafs sent Kapanen, well-traveled forward Pontus Aberg and defensive prospect Jesper Lindgren to the Penguins for Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in this year’s draft as well as forward Evan Rodrigues, defenseman David Warsofsky and Swedish forward Filip Hallander.