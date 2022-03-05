Penguins, Rangers to square off in opening round series

FOX43 & Locked On discuss how opening round series could play out

YORK, Pa. — It has been said that the Stanley Cup is the hardest trophy to win in sports. The Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers are two of the 16 teams that have the opportunity to chase the cup. Their quest begins Tuesday night.

FOX43's Ed Albert and Locked On Penguins' Hunter Hodies previewed the series.

The pair hit on a number of topics that could impact how the series plays out.

One of them is injuries. Penguins forward Jason Zucker and goaltender Tristan Jarry are both listed as day-to-day by the team.

Jarry has been ruled out for the first two games of the series. Casey DeSmith will start.

As for Zucker, he skated Tuesday morning at Madison Square Garden. Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan ruled him out for game one, but not game two.

Coach Sullivan on Zucker's status for Games 1 & 2: “He's out for tonight. He’s on the ice, he’s skating - going through the process. He has not been cleared for contact."



Coach Sullivan didn't rule Zucker out for Game 2. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 3, 2022

Because of injuries, Sullivan has lineup decisions to make. Hodies suggested that the coach remove forward Kaspari Kapanen from the lineup. However, Kapanen is projected to play in game one.

Albert and Hodies also discussed the role special teams will play in the series, especially the Penguins penalty kill against the Rangers power play.

Series Predictions

Ed Albert: Rangers in 6

Hunter Hodies: Rangers in 7

Series Coverage

FOX43 and Locked On Penguins will provide updates on the Penguins-Rangers series as it progresses.

