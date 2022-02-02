Orlov scores in overtime, leads Capitals past Penguins 4-3

The Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Feb. 1.

PITTSBURGH — Dmitry Orlov scored his second goal of the game in the final minute of overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Orlov scored the winner at 4:17 of OT, beating goaltender Tristan Jarry on the blocker side with a wrist shot.

Nic Dowd scored a short-handed goal and Daniel Sprong also scored for the Capitals, who won their second straight.

Ilya Samsonov made 43 saves for the Capitals.

Samsonov denied Sidney Crosby his 499th career goal with a stop on a breakaway in overtime.

Pittsburgh scored three power-play goals.

Bryan Rust had two and Evgeni Malkin one.