x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Penguins fire 3 assistants following quick playoff exit

The club opted not to renew the contracts for all three coaches after the fifth-seeded Penguins fell to the 12th-seeded Canadiens in four games.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87), center Evgeni Malkin (71) and defenseman Kris Letang (58) react after losing to the Montreal Canadiens in an NHL hockey playoff game Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO, ON — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ qualifying round loss to the Montreal Canadiens cost assistant coaches Sergei Gonchar, Jacques Martin and Mark Recchi their jobs. 

The club opted not to renew the contracts for all three coaches after the fifth-seeded Penguins fell to the 12th-seeded Canadiens in four games.

Head coach Mike Sullivan's job is safe, but he will have to move forward with a new staff after Pittsburgh lost in its opening-round postseason series for the second time in as many years. 

Related Articles