Paul lasts the distance against Mayweather in exhibition

Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn't stop him inside the distance.
Credit: AP
Floyd Mayweather, right, throws a punch at Logan Paul, left, during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr. outclassed YouTube personality Logan Paul but couldn't stop him inside the distance.

Mayweather and Paul boxed an eight-round exhibition Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium. 

With the bout not being scored, no winner was declared. 

The 44-year-old Mayweather used the ring skills that propelled him to world titles in five divisions and a 50-0 career record to frustrate Paul with solid lead and counter shots. 

Post-fight punch stats showed Mayweather comfortably ahead on total and power shots.