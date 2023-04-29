Patriots trade up to draft Cedar Crest's Ryland in fourth round

Saturday ended a months-long effort by the Lebanon County native to show off his leg to NFL coaches and scouts at the Senior Bowl, Combine, and Pro Day.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — (The video above is from Maryland's Pro Day, where Chad Ryland kicked in front of 31 NFL teams.)

If you want an idea of how much the New England Patriots wanted to draft Cedar Crest grad Chad Ryland, not only did they trade up to get him in the fourth round, they traded with their Division-foe, the New York Jets.

"I'm going to be completely honest with you, I was clueless, in terms of where I was going," said Ryland on a conference call after the third day of the draft.

With names like Adam Vinatieri and Stephen Gostkowski still being thrown around Foxboro, Ryland knows the position his stepping into as a kicker for the Patriots. He also knows the weather that comes with it, and his four years at Eastern Michigan have him prepared for whatever Mother Nature and Jack Fost will throw at him.

"I'm a cold-weather guy. I like the cold. I like the wind. For me, it's that challenge of, 'Bring it on,'" exclaimed Ryland. "There's a lot that goes into kicking in those conditions, so the challenge is to really develop, in terms of ball striking, understanding conditions, and everything that comes with it. I love it. I don't shy away from it."

Ryland briefly spent some time in Foxboro for a kicking camp last summer but is eager to return to New England. Just a few hours after being drafted, he's already on a plane to Massachusetts and will be at Patriots Headquarters on Sunday.

"At the end of the day, there's a lot of work to be done and I know that ahead of coming in and I can't wait to get started."

