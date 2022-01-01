Party like atmosphere in Tampa to close out the year for Lions fans

Blue Band entertains the Blue & White

TAMPA, Fla. — A festive atmosphere for New Year's Eve all around Tampa. Yes the Lions are focused on the Hogs, but for everyone else it is a care free attitude to ring in the new year.



Fans of both Arkansas and the Nittany Lions put a little juice in early in the day to get ready for an exciting night.

"We came to this bowl once before and we really enjoyed it down here in Ybor City and we are looking forward to do the same thing again," says Anthony Harvilla who hails from Carbon County, PA.

While at Busch Gardens the "Battle of the Bands" on full blast and the Blue Band came to rock.

"We really feed off the energy," smiles Central York and Blue Band member Jackson Kollasch. "We get the feed back from the fans that definitely want to see us we are just going to give it more.”

While there were no clear winners for this contest but we are not done. Pack up the gear and head to Ybor City, where the Outback Bowl Parade is the show of the week as it just gets down right wild.

From Big Red and Pig-Sooie and as Pirates roam the streets.

The beads fly as the Roughriders ride bye.

PSU fans, have no fear the Blue Band is here and they always find a way to entertain.

The official Outback Bowl float features a pair of Schuylkill County natives.

As 2021 leaves us like a puff of Smoke the prescription for 2022 is more cowbell for Lions fans.