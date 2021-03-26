Parsons and Oweh shine at Penn State's Pro Day

The Harrisburg native runs a 4.39 40-yard dash in front of representatives from 31 NFL teams.

"He's only scratched the surface," said Penn State Defensive Coordinator Brent Pry of linebacker Micah Parsons during Thursday's Penn State Pro Day inside Holuba Hall.

Representatives from 31 NFL teams (only the Rams didn't make the trip) converged on Happy Valley to scout and assess the Nittany Lion talent for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Parsons, a Harrisburg native, opted out of the 2020 season when there was a lot of uncertainty surrounding whether or not there would be a football season. Thursday afternoon was the first time most had scene Parsons compete since the Cotton Bowl in December of 2019. The linebacker didn't disappoint, officially posting a 4.39 40-yard dash, among other impressive stats.

"I just feel like I'm the most versatile player in this class. I can play middle linebacker, I can play outside, I don't think there's a place I can't play in a linebacker spot," said Parsons.

Jayson Oweh was another Nittany Lion that many NFL scouts were anxious to see. The defensive end posted a stunning 40 time of 4.36.

Parsons and Oweh have been training together in California since the end of the season, but the friendly competition between the two dates back to their early days at Penn State.

"We've been competing since we were freshmen, since the day we first walked in. And the moment I saw he was a freak, I knew I could test him mentally. I knew what I could bring out of him."

"We competed our butts off today and showed a lot of these guys why we're one of the most competitive duos in the country."

In addition to Parsons and Oweh, Shaka Toney, Lamont Wade, Will Fries, Michal Menet, Pat Freiermuth, and Steven Gonzalez showcased their skills.

Freiermuth is still working his way back from surgery so he didn't post a 40-time, but did run routes.

All and all, the NFL coaches were impressed. "The numbers are as expected, but this is a freak show out here," said Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin.

Many experts anticipate that Parsons will be a first round pick, but no matter where he ends up, the Harrisburg grad says he'll be ready.

"Once I get down to OTAs and mini camp, I'll be able to get in better and better shape and play the way that I know I can. I think it's going to come over time, but I think by the time the season starts, I'll be ready."

Micah Parsons' post Pro Day Press Conference: