Palmyra Invitational helps junior shooters take aim at next level opportunities

As Army-West Point and Akron's rifle teams went toe-to-toe on the range, junior shooters kept a careful eye on how they approached competition.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The 22nd annual Palmyra Invitational is coming down the home stretch at the Palmyra Sportsmen's Association.

It's an event, set over five two-day stretches every January, which includes a collegiate competition.

"There's a lot of colleges within driving distance. Army, Navy, West Virginia University, Ohio State, and Akron. We have typically had the University of Alaska come down to this competition," recalled Palmyra Junior Rifle Team coach Erin Gestl.

As Army-West Point clashed with Akron on Saturday in Lebanon County, many members from the Palmyra Junior Rifle Team are on hand to see how shooters at the next level approach a competition.

"I'm a newer shooter so right now I'm just focusing on the general positioning and how they mentally train," said Garden Spot junior Amanda Wolfe. "I saw some of them out here playing cards, relaxing, so I'm getting to experience that and see how they handle stress."

"It also lets us see how people, only a couple years older than us, have improved so much from when they started shooting, as well as how we can see that progression in ourselves," added Palmyra Junior Rifle Team member Devin Uhrich.

The junior rifle team as sent more than 20 shooters on to compete at the next level and it's group that sees results, on and off the range.

"My scores have grown 40 to 60 points and my demeanor has changed. I've become more confident and I've grown in my social skills and abilities. Overall, the program has really helped me," said Wolfe.

But like any sport, there's only one way to improve.

"It demands time to get better. They're right now competing and shooting at something from 50 feet away, that is one millimeter, and they have to hit that to get ten," described Gestl.

Tenth ranked Army was able to best No. 11 Akron, but some young shooters, seeing in person what they can set their sights on to get to the college ranks, continues to be a big win for the junior shooters.