Palmyra honors long time coach Carl Scriniere

At 88-years-old, coach Scriniere has been coaching at Palmyra since 1959.

PALMYRA, Pa. — A man from Palmyra started coaching when President Dwight D. Eisenhower was in office, and still to this day, 62 years later, you can still find Carl Scriniere coaching what used to be the palms, is now cougars.

If you go to any Palmyra track and field practice or meet and you’ll see 88-year-old Scrinere coaching the high jump.

Age to him, is just a number.

Combined, Scriniere has sent over 80 seasons with track and field, football and cross country teams.

When he joined the program in 1959, Palmyra didn’t even have a track. All of their meets were away.

“I was able to put together pieces that worked and I enjoyed it," said Scriniere.

But, how do you give back to someone who’s dedicated so much time to a district since it began. How about naming the track after the man who built the program to what it is today.

His granddaughters, Corey and Casey Kuehn to be the first to announce...

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Carl D. Scriniere track at Buck Swank Stadium.“

It was a bitter sweet moment that left the man known for witty liners, lost for words. The stadium was loaded with former and current student-athletes and coaches, on hand, to honor coach Scriniere.

“What did my heart good is you saw all on the young kids, from this years team, the boys and girls. I mean, that’s nice. I mean, why do they want to put up with an 88-year-old coach. They put up with me. I love them. They’re fun," said Scriniere.

Two twin brothers and Palmyra natives on Scriniere’s first team as head coach in 1960, spent only their senior season on the track team but the sport guided by Scriniere continues to play a large part in their lives, 62 years later.

Arthur Drescher of Lititz was one of the brothers on his first team. Drescher went on to run in college at Millersville, coach and teach at Palmyra and still officiates in the Philadelphia Chapter of the PIAA.

Drescher said, “He was tough. He was very difficult with calisthenics and if I hadn’t been so stubborn, perhaps I would have quit. I was really, really rough."

Every athlete or coach has a good story about coach Scriniere

“He had a book he gave us and everything was outlined on everything he wanted to do every day and sometimes we’d deviate a little bit and he’d let us know. But, when I became the head coach and he was my assistant, I just appreciated his opportunity and his knowledge to help our kids," said Jerry Boltz who coached with Scriniere from 1970 to 1999.

He's 88-years-old. So, how much longer will he continue to coach?

“One of my girl jumpers said, you have to stay until I graduate. I said how many years? She said two. I said I’ll be 90. I said the good lord gives me one year, one day at a time, we all get," said Scriniere.