Posse have strong start to 31st Annual Pa Speedweek | Fast Lane

Schuchart wins back-to-back Jackson Nationals.

YORK, Pa. — The 2021 Pennsylvania Speedweek kicked off Friday night at Williams Grove to be the first of 10-races in 10-days.

He started fourth but he's no stranger to victory lane, Lance Dewease set the fast time and took the lead early on to capture his 102nd career win at the Grove and fittingly on Davey Brown Tribute night. He adds another win to Davey's total, now 795 wins.

"He's such a cool guy to be around and he works so hard at it at 87-years-old. It just makes you want to win for him. As everyone can tell tonight, he doesn't want fame and fortune. He just loves racing. He just loves working on his race car," said Dewease."

Fourty-eight cars rolled into Lincoln Saturday night honoring the late Kevin Gobrecht. This time, a driver by the name of Brent Marks has the fastest qualifying time then picks the pole position.

Dewease tired to challenge Marks but coming to the white flag, Dewease's rear-end goes bad.

So, green then checkered for Marks. He led all 30-laps for his first win at Lincoln since 2013.

Sunday afternoon, Pa Speedweek made its return to BAPS for the first time in 15-years

Marks was again the one to beat. He's the fastest, pulls pill number one and leads all 30-laps to win back-to-back nights and back-to-back races at BAPS.