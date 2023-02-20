Pa. native helps guide Rose Bowl Stadium into the future | Sunday Sitdown

Lehighton native Dedan Brozino heads the non-profit Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation which aims to preserve, protect and enhance Rose Bowl Stadium's future.

YORK, Pa. — In this week's Sunday Sports Frenzy, FOX43 tried to look into the future of the college football world.

When it comes to college football there is no better place to start a conversation than with the Granddaddy of Them All, the Rose Bowl.

Held in what many consider America's premier setting, the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California is an iconic venue that has hosted national championships, Super Bowls, and the Olympics.

With the venue now 100 years old, one group is working to preserve, protect and enhance the Rose Bowl Stadium's future is the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation.

Dedan Brozino, a Pennsylvania native from Lehighton, is the foundation's president and he took the time to speak with FOX43's Andrew Kalista, about the stadium, its future, and also the future of the college football and the Rose Bowl's place.