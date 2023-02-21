PA high school girl wrestlers gather to celebrate sport being officially sanctioned

The state set a goal of 100 schools fielding a girls wrestling program before the sport was recognized.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Girl wrestlers from across the state gathered to celebrate the sport being officially sanctioned by the PIAA.

The state set a goal of 100 schools fielding a girl's wrestling program before the sport was recognized.

There are now 101 girls' wrestling teams across Pennsylvania.

"On the girls side, we have some ability to get some growth; let's keep going, let's get those numbers up like they are in some of our other sports," said Dr. Robert Lombardi, PIAA Executive Director.

More than 1000 girls now compete in PIAA wrestling across the Keystone State.

