OutKick signs Donovan McNabb to host video podcast two times a week

Donovan McNabb, who led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl appearance during the 2004 season, will host a video podcast twice a week on OutKick.

Tuesday marked the debut of “The 5 Spot with Donovan McNabb." Episodes will drop on Tuesday and Friday during the season.

McNabb played 13 seasons and passed for 234 touchdowns during his career. He spent most of his career with the Eagles but also played for Washington and Minnesota.

OutKick senior NFL writer Armando Salguero will co-host the podcast with McNabb.