You can now buy a Yellowstone pass you won't be able to use for 150 years

Yellowstone will use the money raised through the sale of “inheritance passes” to support park projects like trail improvements, education, and scientific studies.

BILLINGS, Mont. — As Yellowstone National Park celebrates its 150th anniversary year, the park's fundraising arm is seeking $1,500 donations in exchange for an annual entry pass that can be used by carloads of the donor's descendants to visit the park in 150 years.

Yellowstone Forever will use the money raised through the sale of “Inheritance Passes” to support park projects like trail improvements, education, native fish conservation and scientific studies.

As stated on Yellowstone Forever's website: "The Inheritance Pass ensures that future generations are able to experience a healthy, thriving national treasure in 2172."

"It is our way of celebrating 150 years of Yellowstone National Park and to help preserve the park for the next 150 years,” Lisa Diekmann, president and CEO of Yellowstone Forever, told The Billings Gazette.

The concept was created by Havas Chicago.

“To celebrate Yellowstone’s 150th anniversary, rather than look back, we thought it would be the perfect time to look ahead and think about how we can preserve the park for future generations,” said Havas Chicago.