Two new hiking trails opened at Lancaster Conservancy's Mill Creek Falls Nature Preserve

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster Conservancy announced Thursday the opening of two new hiking trails in York County.

The trails are located at Mill Creek Falls Nature Preserve in Lower Chanceford Township. One trail will be universally accessible for those with strollers, wheelchairs, walkers or other mobility devices.

Mill Creek Falls Nature Preserve includes a 0.7-mile trail through a forest of hemlock, tulip poplar and rhododendrons that connect to the regional Mason-Dixon Trail as well as a universal access trail that provides a 0.8-mile out-and-back hike on a crushed stone path that takes visitors through mixed-hardwood upland forest.

“This is a stunningly beautiful nature preserve, with a hike along Mill Creek to the waterfalls as a highlight that needs to be experienced," said Conservancy President and CEO Fritz Schroeder.

"I’m equally proud of the universally accessible trail, which is part of the Conservancy’s strategy to create preserves that are welcoming to all mobilities so everyone can experience nature to enjoy the peace and quiet, bird watching, or hunting,” he continued.

The 97-acre Mill Creek Falls Nature Preserve protects upland forests, waterfalls, and two tributaries to the Susquehanna River. It's also located between two other Conservancy preserves – Conowingo Pond Nature Preserve and McCalls Ferry Nature Preserve – and is near Brookfield Renewable’s Lock 12 recreation area.

“I am happy to help announce and show support for the opening of trails at the Lancaster Conservancy’s Mill Creek Falls Nature Preserve in southern York County,” said York County Commissioner Doug Hoke. “This beautiful natural area, with a universally accessible trail, is a welcomed asset."