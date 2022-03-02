Time to hike at Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation | Wandering Weatherman

This conservation area offers a natural setting for hiking, nature walks, and snow shoeing!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Wandering Weatherman time!

FOX43's Greg Perez recently went hiking at Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation area, one of Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks.

There are plenty of great outdoor areas to explore in Harrisburg but Boyd Big is easily one of his favorites, Perez says. It is only one of three state parks that are categorized as conservation areas, meaning the park has very little development outside of a parking area and trails.

Nestled up right next to Blue Mountain, Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation Area offers about 12 miles of trails and they all connect, allowing you to make loop hikes of any length.

Perez decided to check out the Pink Blazed Trail, and hike towards the small pond, a walk which he called "super peaceful and full of fresh air."

Boyd Big Tree Preserve Conservation area has many trails for couples, families, or anyone just looking to take a hike.