Country star Thomas Rhett on getting children outside and moving

The COVID-19 pandemic has kids spending more time inside than ever, and the multi-platinum musician wants to help rectify that.

YORK, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic has kept all of us inside way more than normal in the past year and it's no secret that this can make children a little restless.

Between online school and the rest of technology the world has to offer children these days, kids are spending far too much time looking at screens, according to multi-platinum, country star Thomas Rhett. One recent study even found that 72% of parents believe their family doesn’t spend enough time outside.

Other studies show that spending time outside "builds confidence in kids, promotes happiness and creativity, teaches responsibility, and even reduces stress and fatigue." This is why the musician has chosen to be a part of The Outsideologist Project, from the makers of Claritin. The project aims to get 1.2 million kids to spend an extra hour outside each week.

The country star even shared some of the things he likes to do with his children, with FOX43's Jackie De Tore. His daughters love to swim, play on the tire swing, and go for walks in the woods.

"We've noticed that our kids just thrive outdoors," he said.

ACM’s Male Artist of the Year also something to look forward to this summer: his "The Center Point Road Tour," which stops in Philadelphia on August 27.