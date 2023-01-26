x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Outdoors

Central Pa. man dies in skiing accident in Colorado

Tyler James Updegraff, 27, was a former Cumberland Valley football player.
Credit: Adobe Stock Images

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a skiing accident at Snowmass. 

The Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a release Thursday that they were investigating the death of 27-year-old Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne. 

The release said Updegraff was hurt on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park. 

The cause of death is pending medical review, the release said, but it was ruled an accident. 

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS  

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

More Videos

In Other News

Fans celebrate as the Birds go to the Bowl

Before You Leave, Check This Out