Tyler James Updegraff, 27, was a former Cumberland Valley football player.

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A man has died after a skiing accident at Snowmass.

The Pitkin County Coroner's Office said in a release Thursday that they were investigating the death of 27-year-old Tyler James Updegraff of Silverthorne.

The release said Updegraff was hurt on the first jump feature at Little Makuna Park.

The cause of death is pending medical review, the release said, but it was ruled an accident.

