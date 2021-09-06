Nearly 4,000 roses in full bloom at Hershey Gardens

Hershey Gardens is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Roses at Hershey Gardens are in peak bloom for National Rose Month, featuring more than 175 different varieties of roses.

In honor of National Rose Month, anyone whose first or last name is "Rose" will receive free admission to the gardens during June with a valid ID.

The gardens are open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and admission includes access to the gardens and the butterfly atrium. Adult tickets are $13.50, kids 12 and under are $9.50, seniors ages 62+ are $12.00, and kids and Hershey Gardens Members get in for free.

Hershey Gardens is a 3.5 acre rose garden that first opened in 1937 at Milton Hershey's request to create a "nice garden of roses." Hershey Rose Gardens remains almost identical to the original 1937 rose garden.

For more information about visiting Hershey Gardens and their Rose Garden you can visit their website.