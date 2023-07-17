Pickleballers in central Pa. embrace the heat and humidity for some court time

For some local "picklers," a hot and humid afternoon is the perfect time for them to volley on the court at Buchmiller Park.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The sport of pickleball continues to gain popularity, making open court time tough to come by.

“Really to get out and be active,” said Daniel Kreider of Lancaster as the reason for hitting the court on a Monday with his sister-in-law.

Brianna Nissley of Millersville wanted to take advantage of the weather. “Whenever it's nice it is nice just to be able to get out and hopefully the weather cooperates.”

There were no late afternoon showers on this day for the players.

"With the weather the way it is, you never know when you are going to be able to get outside,” said Mt. Joy's Austin Hollinger as he returned a groundstroke.

With the weather pushing towards 90 degrees, Mother Nature's elements can’t fault these pickleballers off the court.

Krieder came with the mindset that the hottest part of the day was the best time to find an open space.

“[I'm] not a fan of the heat too much, but the humidity is not going to stop me from coming out," he reasoned. “[Kind of the] plan to come during the hardest, hottest part of the day, and that ensures you have an open court.”

Hollinger concurs, “That’s why we came today, more court time”

For his playing partner, Nissley, the hot and humid day was just fine to head outside. “Just super nice to get out and do things and not inside all the time," he said.

“It's nice to take advantage of the opportunities you get," Hollinger agreed.

For some, it's a nice easy game, but for other players, like Kreider, it is still a competition no matter how friendly.