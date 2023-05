Our viewers are showing off the beauty of spring with these user-submitted photos!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Spring is a time for new beginnings, from blooming flowers to baby birds, there are tons of sighs and sounds of spring across central Pennsylvania!

You can share your photos with us via the "Near Me" feature in the FOX43 app! We love to see and include the photos on-air and online!

Here are the best of our viewer-submitted photos from spring 2023 in central Pennsylvania: