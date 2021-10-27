Pennsylvania's fall turkey hunting season begins on Oct. 30

According to the Pa. Game Commission, turkey reproduction was well above average this past summer, so hunters can be assured that there will be plenty of game.

Pennsylvania's fall turkey season begins this coming Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Specifically, the season starts in 19 of Pennsylvania's 23 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs).

Also according to the Pa. Game Commission, turkey reproduction was well above average this past summer, so hunters can be assured that there will be plenty of game available this season.

In recent years, Pennsylvania's fall harvests have been declining due to "shorter seasons, fewer hunters, smaller fall flocks, and varying mast crops," according to the commission. But, things started to look up last year when the number of fall turkey hunters increased to an estimated 100,100, up from an estimated 95,800. Also, fall turkey hunter success in 2020 was 8.4%, similar to the previous three-year average of 8.7%.

Hunters should be advised that the 2021 fall turkey season is shorter in 14 WMUs, and there is no fall season in WMUs 5A, 5C, or 5D. The three-day Thanksgiving season will be held in four WMUs this year: 2B, 2C, 2D, and 2E.

A full list of fall turkey season lengths can be found below:

WMUs 1A, 1B, 4A, 4B, 4D, and 4E: Oct. 30 to Nov. 6

Oct. 30 to Nov. 6 WMU 2B (shotgun and bow and arrow only): Oct. 30 to Nov. 19 and Nov. 24 to 26

Oct. 30 to Nov. 19 and Nov. 24 to 26 WMUs 2C, 2D, and 2E: Oct. 30 to Nov. 13 and Nov. 24 to 26

Oct. 30 to Nov. 13 and Nov. 24 to 26 WMUs 2A, 2F, 2G, 2H, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, and 4C: Oct. 30 to Nov. 13

Oct. 30 to Nov. 13 WMU 5B: Nov. 2 to 4

Shotguns, archery tackle, or muzzle loading firearms are the only things hunters may hunt with, also according to the Pa. Game Commission. Centerfire and rimfire rifles are no longer permitted for fall turkey hunting.

Fall turkey hunters are no longer required to wear fluorescent orange, but the Pa. Game Commission still highly recommends doing so.