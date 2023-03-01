Pa. Fish and Boat Commission gives preliminary approval to license, permit fee hikes in 2024

Under the proposal, the price of a Resident Annual Fishing License, Trout Permit and Combination Trout/Lake Erie Permit would increase by $2.50 each.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's (PFBC) Board of Commissioners on Wednesday voted to give preliminary approval to a list of proposed fee adjustments for various fishing licenses and permits in 2024.

The vote was held during a special meeting, the PFBC said.

"Through these modest fee adjustments, we are keeping pace with the rising costs associated with maintaining vital infrastructure, services, and programs that anglers and boaters deserve and have come to expect,” said Robert BJ Small, PFBC president and District 6 Commissioner. "Our goal is to keep the prices of fishing licenses and permits as low as possible, while still being able to upgrade and invest in the equipment, staff, programs, and facilities, such as our fish hatcheries and hundreds of public access areas, that deliver quality recreation throughout the Commonwealth.

"Adjusting fees to match our business needs, when necessary, will ensure that Pennsylvania remains a destination for fishing and boating for a very long time.”

Separate increases would be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors and tourists, the PFBC said.

If approved, revenues from these fee increases are expected to generate an estimated $2.9 million annually for the PFBC's Fish Fund to support fishing-related programs.

In accordance with Act 56 of 2020, which provided the PFBC with the authorization to set fees, the proposed fee adjustments must be given preliminary approval by the Board, be presented during a public hearing and be given final approval by the Board.

Also, in accordance with Act 56, after final Board approval, the fee adjustments will be shared with the Pennsylvania House and Senate Game and Fisheries Committees for their review, the PFBC said.