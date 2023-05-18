New IPA helps raise funds for PA Wilds

A portion of each beer sale will help with conservation and economic growth in the Pennsylvania Wilds.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A crowd gathered at New Trail Brewing Company in Lycoming County to unveil the launch of "The Wilds Are Calling" Hazy IPA. Brewers of the beer say the drink highlights the local outdoors.

"To bring people together with the great outdoors. Come up and have a beer but we want you to stay, experience the rivers, forests, hiking trails, and everything," said Don Rieck of New Trail Brewing.

Rieck came up with the idea for the beer. The beer is in collaboration with the 13-county region known as the Pennsylvania Wilds. It hopes to promote the growth of the central Pennsylvania region.

"It is a highly rural region. We are known as an outdoor recreation destination. We have the greatest concentration of public lands in the commonwealth here in the Pennsylvania Wilds," said Ta Enos with the PA Wilds Center.

A portion of each sale of the new IPA will benefit conservation and economic growth in the PA Wilds.

"We are a very entrepreneurial non-profit, and we do not have dedicated funding that supports this work. We are building programs that are high-mission impact revenue-generating so that it can support the work long term," Enos said.

"We want everyone to come up and explore everything that this region has to offer. Bring people together with the Wilds," added Rieck.

Although New Trail is brewing the beer, the business has partnered with 17 other breweries in the Pennsylvania Wild Region to help craft the perfect IPA.

"It has been shipped out to the other breweries. You will have it all in their tap rooms on draft and in cans to go until it sells out. We hope it will be a fast mover. It is available right now," Rieck stated.

More information about the PA Wilds can be found here.

Breweries collaborating with New Trail include: Bald Birds Brewing Co. of Jersey Shore, Bent Run Brewing Co. of Warren, Boom City Brewing Co. of Williamsport, Boxcar Brew Works of DuBois, Bradford Brew Station of Bradford, Bullfrog Brewery of Williamsport, Clarion River Brewing Company of Clarion, Floating Feathers Brewing Co. of Mill Hall, John Ryan Brewery of Williamsport, Lost In The Wilds Brewing of Shippenville, Mechanistic Brewing Co. of Clarion, Riepstine’s Pub & Brewery of Williamsport, Robinhood Brewing Co. of Bellefonte, Rosko’s Brew House of Williamsport, Therapy Brewing of Montoursville, Wicked Warren’s of Warren, and Yorkholo Brewing Co. of Mansfield.

Related Articles Survey finds Yuengling is the beer of choice for the majority of Pennsylvania drinkers