Is your choice of soap attracting more mosquitos?

A new study suggests that certain scented soaps, including Dove and Simple Truth, might be making you a tastier buffet for mosquitos.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some people are lucky enough to not be mosquito magnets, but most people deal with some itchy bites throughout the summer.

Researchers from Virginia Tech published a study in iScience that examined four popular brands of soap- Dove, Native, Dial and Simple Truth.

The study analyzed the odor profiles of human volunteers, before and after washing with one of the four soaps. Reportedly, the study found that each volunteer had a unique odor altered significantly by the designated soap.

Some of the subjects who used Dove or Simple Truth soaps were significantly more attractive to mosquitos, according to the study, while those who used Native were less attractive.

The study found that mosquitos were most attracted to the particular mixture of alpha-isomethyl ionone, lilial, ally heptanoate and 4-tert-Butylcyclohexyl acetate.

On the other hand, the pests tended to avoid soaps that combined benzyl benzoate, gamma-nonalactone and benzaldehyde.

According to an analysis of the study by Forbes, all of the soaps used in the experiment contained limonene, which is a mosquito repellant. However, some of the soaps still increased in attractiveness because of the combination of the chemicals in the soap and the person's distinct odor.

“What really matters to the mosquito is not the most abundant chemical, but rather the specific associations and combinations of chemicals, not only from the soap, but also from our personal body odors,” said Clément Vinauger, a neuroethologist and senior author of the study.

“All of the soaps contained a chemical called limonene which is a known mosquito repellent, but in spite of that being the main chemical in all four soaps, three out of the four soaps we tested increased mosquitoes’ attraction," he continued.

A scent that might just drive away those pesky bugs?

“I would choose a coconut-scented soap if I wanted to reduce mosquito attraction,” Vinauger said.

According to EurekAlert, the team of scientists intends to expand the results and find any general patterns or rules by testing more soap varieties on more people.

They also plan to explore how soap impacts mosquito preference over a longer period of time.