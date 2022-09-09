Middle Creek archery hunt canceled due to disease outbreak

Hemorrhagic disease is a common infectious disease of white-tailed deer in the eastern United States and can cause a significant number of deaths during an outbreak.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced earlier this week that this year’s controlled archery hunt at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area has been canceled due to an outbreak of hemorrhagic disease.

The disease has spread across the Southeast Region, including in Middle Creek, a statement from Lauren Ferreri, controlled hunt manager of the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area reads.

Hemorrhagic disease is a common infectious disease of white-tailed deer in the eastern United States and can cause a significant number of deaths during an outbreak, the statement goes on.

Outbreaks usually occur when deer congregate at a water sources during dry parts of the late summer and early fall when seasonal midge (small-winged fly) activity is at its peak, the statement goes on. These outbreaks tend to end when the weather gets cooler.

Ferreri said in her statement that while the outcome of this particular outbreak is unknown at this time, the potential for a large number of deer to die remains high, so the cancelation of this event will enable the game commission to access the impact on the deer population of the Middle Creek area. In doing so, the commission will help to ensure that hunters are able to "have quality hunting experiences in the future."

The future of the Middle Creek’s late season flintlock/archery hunt is still pending, Ferreri added.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate through this hemorrhagic disease outbreak," the statement concluded.