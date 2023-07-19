Look up: Mars, Venus and Mercury visible in Wednesday night's sky

Just after sunset, the light of a slight crescent moon is expected to join the three planets, not far from one another, in the sky close to the Leo constellation.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Anyone interested in seeing some planets should look up tonight!

According to Space.com, the moon, Mercury, Venus and Mars will be visible in Wednesday night's sky.

Just after sunset, the light of a slight crescent moon is expected to join the three planets, not far from one another, in the sky close to the Leo constellation.

It should be noted that the moon will already be fairly low in the sky by the time it gets dark, so it's optimal to have a decent view of the horizon to make the most of this unique opportunity.

Venus will be the brightest of the trio and will appear first in the twilight sky. According to Space.com, the moon will be roughly a fist width at arm's length to the right and slightly above Venus.

In the opposite direction, above and to the left, stargazers should be able to see the steady glow of red-orange Mars.

The dimmest and most difficult-to-locate planet will be Mercury. It is expected to be roughly a palm's width below and to the right of the moon. A telescope will be needed to view the planet.