York County park home to former iron mine

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Joseph Raab County Park is home to a former York Iron Company Mine, originally opened in 1854.

The mine is one of 170 iron mines that were located in York County in the nineteenth century.

Geologist Jeri Jones has known about and studied the historic iron mine since 1972.

"The York Iron Company came in and leased the property to remove the iron and that's when they got serious about digging a total of five mineshafts, several large open cuts, removing the iron from the quartz veins," said Jones.

In the 1870s and 1880s, miners would have to dig by hand to remove the ore. Jones says that it was very dangerous work

The mine acts as an animal preserve and is home to four species of bats that tend to hibernate in the mineshafts during the winter.

"We had a good population of bats and then we were actually hit with the white nose syndrome about seven years ago. I think the numbers are starting to slowly come back now," said Jones.

According to Jones, the York Iron Company Mine is the best preserved mining site remaining in the area.

"We have a lot of history here that's been hidden for a hundred years or more and that's what makes it really cool for me is that the more research I do, the more questions I get. There's more mystery to it then real history," said Jones.

The county park also has several trails to explore, but no bikes or horses are allowed.