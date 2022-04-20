Love your state parks? You can celebrate them by using this hashtag

I Love My State Parks Week aims to celebrate and support state parks in Pennsylvania and across the nation through a public social media campaign.

With 121 state parks and 2.2 million of acres of forest, Pennsylvania boasts an abundance of dazzling natural landscapes.

This week, two organizations working to preserve these outdoor spaces are encouraging any state park enthusiasts to participate in the inaugural I Love My State Parks Week.

The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation (PPFF) announced it will join the National Association of State Parks Foundations (NASPF) in the organization's week-long campaign beginning on Mother's Day.

According to PPFF, I Love My State Parks Week "aims to increase the visibility of state parks and raise awareness about their many benefits, engage new audiences and promote access, and connect with the public through personal testimonials, storytelling, and photos showing why these spaces are so important."

To achieve those goals, PPFF and NASPF are encouraging community engagement in the week's social media campaign by asking people share photos or state park memories with the hashtags #ILoveMyStateParks, #ILoveMyStateParksWeek, #ILovePAStateParks and #NASPF.

State park lovers participating in the national campaign can also promote PPFF's own social media campaign, which falls under the hashtag #GetMovingPA. People who take photos of Pennsylvania's natural wonders can use the hashtag on their accounts during I Love My State Parks Week and throughout the year to highlight local beauty.