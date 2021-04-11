Deer hunting season might be impacted by ammunition shortage

Scott Morris, the owner of Freedom Armory in York County, says ammunition for hunting is critically short.

YORK, Pa. — Hunters looking for ammunition for the upcoming season are advised to start looking for it now, a Central Pennsylvania business owner says.

“I’ve been saying for a year to customers around here, ‘if you need hunting ammo, you better start hunting for it now -- because it doesn’t exist,'" says Scott Morris, owner of Freedom Armory in York County.

Morris says ammunition for hunting is critically short.

“We might get a case of a particular caliber in here, and it evaporates within a day," he says.

Scott says the business receives non stop calls from people asking if they have ammunition in stock.

“We get it daily," he says. "Constantly. It’s never ending."

Morris says that they usually have to set aside ammunition that they do have for the gun range, for classes and for gun sales.

“Which means that if we did have certain ammunition, we can’t sell it," he says. "We only have certain ammunition for people walking in. It’s ammunition that we have enough of, and that varies from week to week as to what that is."

He says hunting ammunition is so hard to come by that many people are having to drive hours in order to buy some.

“A guy comes up from Annapolis and he stopped at every gun store between Annapolis to us and he finally bought what he wanted here," says Morris. "I mean he spent a day just going from one store to the next trying to find something that he wanted."

Morris says it will probably take a long time before manufacturers are able to catch up with hunting ammunition.

“It’s gonna take time for manufacturers to catch up and for the demand to be satisfied," he says. "It’s going to be years before you walk into a place and just find all those things that you used to find."