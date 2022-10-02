The Great American Outdoor Show | Wandering Weatherman

The Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg is up and running at the Farm Show Complex.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — This week, FOX43's Greg Perez actually went indoors to check out the Great American Outdoor Show in Harrisburg.

After a pandemic hiatus last year, the outdoor show is back in the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

Owned and produced by the NRA, the Great American Outdoor Show draws thousands of hunters, fishers, and outdoor enthusiasts.

The show features more than 1,000 exhibitions ranging from shooting manufacturers to outfitters to fishing boats and RVs.

There is also a gun exhibition and individual food vendors throughout each hall.

Have kids? No problem. There’s an expanded Eddie Eagle Kid’s Zone that brings arts and crafts, face painting, a trout pond, and a rock climbing wall to keep them occupied.