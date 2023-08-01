2 snowmobilers killed in avalanche near Winter Park

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — Two snowmobilers were killed in an avalanche in Grand County near Winter Park Saturday.
The Grand County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of an avalanche with two snowmobilers buried on Rollins Pass in the area of Mount Epworth/Deadman Lake at around 2:15 p.m.
Saturday afternoon, emergency responders worked with citizens in the area to recover one of the snowmobilers, identified as a 58-year-old man from northern Colorado.
Rescue crews recovered the second victim, a 52-year-old man from northern Colorado, just before 11 a.m. Sunday. He was near his snowmobile, and was buried under about 18 inches of snow, rescuers said.
“Unfortunately, this is the second fatal avalanche that we have experienced this season in Grand County," Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims. We encourage those recreating in our backcountry to regularly monitor the conditions and follow the advice of our avalanche professionals at Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC)."
