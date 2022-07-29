Explore history with newly opened Heart of Hanover Walking Trail

HANOVER, Pa. — Locals and visitors can now enjoy a new way of learning about the history of the Hanover area.
The Hearts of Hanover Walking Trail opened today. The trails consist of 20 new historic wayside markers and other important assets from Hanover's past.
"It’s not only a lot of history and a lot of learning, but it also is such a fun walk," Justine Trucksess, executive director of Main Street Hanover, said. "Part of the reason why we really wanted to do this was to encourage walkability in the downtown, and the markers themselves are placed in locations that there are other things that you can do."
The path is a walking tour of storyboards that tell a plethora of stories about the Hanover community. It follows the movement of troops through the area during the Civil War.
Plan your route with this trail map.