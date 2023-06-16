Chutes and Ladders Playground in Reservoir Park to open June 20

Officials with the Chutes and Ladders Playground in Reservoir Park will hold its grand opening on Tuesday, June 20. at 11 a.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For all kids and kids-at-heart, a new playground is coming to Harrisburg.

Officials with the Chutes and Ladders Playground in Reservoir Park will hold its grand opening on Tuesday, June 20. at 11 a.m.

The playground brings the popular board game to life, with dozens of slides and climbing apparatuses.

Funded almost entirely by state and federal grants, the $1 million park is intended for kids from across southcentral Pennsylvania.

Tuesday's grand opening will feature very brief remarks from local dignitaries who helped make the playground possible, then it's a kids' party with music courtesy of DJ J-Dub (Parks and Rec. staffer Jeff Washington) food, balloons and face paint!

Guests are encouraged to park in the lot off of Reservoir Drive via State Street-National Civil War Museum Drive. The ribbon cutting will take place at the bottom of the playground.