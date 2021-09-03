DCNR opens campsites at 16 additional state parks to accommodate anglers for the first day of trout season

A total of 34 parks across the state will provide camping on April 2 for those who wish to stay overnight ahead of the statewide opening of trout season on April 3.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday that it is opening campsites at an additional 16 state parks to accommodate anglers who want to stay overnight on April 2 for the statewide opening of trout season on April 3.

A total of 34 parks across the state will provide camping for the opening of trout season, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a press release.

“We know how trout fishing and state park camping often go hand in hand and we are doing our best to facilitate these traditional recreational pursuits,” Dunn said. “This is a one-time extension reflecting pandemic-related changes to trout season’s opening day set forth by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.”

Dunn said anglers will have more than 2,300 campsites to choose from.

For the 2021 trout season, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will operate under a consolidated statewide schedule for all counties. Under this revised plan, a single Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will occur Saturday, March 27, and a single Statewide Opening Day of trout season will take place Saturday, April 3.

Campgrounds open for the first day of trout season include:

Caledonia, Franklin County

Chapman*, Warren County

Clear Creek*, Jefferson County

Colonel Denning, Cumberland County

Cowans Gap*, Fulton County

Fowlers Hollow*, Perry County

Frances Slocum, Luzerne County

French Creek, Berks County

Greenwood Furnace*, Huntingdon County

Hickory Run*, Carbon County

Hyner Run, Clinton County

Kettle Creek, Clinton County

Keystone, Westmoreland County

Kooser, Somerset County

Lackawanna*, Lackawanna County

Laurel Hill, Somerset County

Little Buffalo, Perry County

Little Pine, Lycoming County

Locust Lake, Schuylkill County

Lyman Run*, Potter County

Ohiopyle*, Fayette County

Ole Bull, Potter County

Parker Dam*, Clearfield County

Penn Roosevelt, Centre County

Pine Grove Furnace, Cumberland County

Promised Land*, Pike County

Raccoon Creek; Beaver County

R.B. Winter*, Union County

Reeds Gap*, Mifflin County

Ryerson Station, Greene County

Sinnemahoning,Cameron and Potter counties

Sizerville*, Potter County

Trough Creek*, Huntingdon County

Worlds End*, Sullivan County

(additional parks are denoted with an asterisk)

DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks is offering a one-time waiver of the transfer or cancellation fees so customers can move reservations to the new statewide trout opening weekend. The waiver is being offered to customers who have a campsite reservation at the 17 campgrounds that are opening early and are scheduled to arrive on April 16 or 17 for the previously scheduled trout opener Saturday, April 17.

If customers are unable to change arrival dates to the new first day, they can either keep their existing reservations or cancel with no fee, the DCNR said. Affected customers will have through Tuesday, March 30, to utilize this waiver.

Sites will be available for transfers on a first-come, first-served basis by calling the call center toll-free: 888-PA-PARKS.

As a courtesy, the reservation call center will be contacting guests with reservations at the 17 campgrounds opening early that have arrival dates of April 16 and April 17.