Attention, anglers! The PA Fish and Boat Commission wants you to vote on the best design for 2021 fishing license buttons

The design that gets the most votes in an online poll will be available for order when 2021 licenses go on sale in December.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attention, anglers! The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission wants you to vote on the best design for its 2021 collectible fishing license buttons.

This year, voters can make their voices heard in an online poll to choose between four different designs, "each representing a different aspect of the Pennsylvania fishing lifestyle," the PFBC says.

The design with the most votes will be selected as the winner and become available for order when 2021 Pennsylvania fishing licenses go on sale beginning December 1.

The poll will close on Wednesday, September 30 at 12:00 p.m.