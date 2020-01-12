2021 Pennsylvania fishing licenses, permits are now on sale, Fish and Boat Commission says

Any 2021 licenses purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months -- from today through Dec. 31, 2021, according to the PFBC.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced that 2021 fishing licenses are available for purchase starting today -- making it a perfect time to grab a gift for the angler on your list.

Licenses, permits, and vouchers can be purchased online at www.fishandboat.com or by visiting one of nearly 700 retail license issuing agents, the PFBC said.

Any 2021 licenses purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months -- from today through Dec. 31, 2021, according to the PFBC.

“Whether you’re looking to get a jump on next season, or you’ve got holiday gift giving in mind, a fishing license or voucher will keep you and others connected to the outdoors,” said Amber Nabors, Director of the PFBC Bureau of Outreach, Education, and Marketing. "When you buy a fishing license now, you really get the most value for your dollar and you’ll be covered for every fishing season for the rest of this year and next year.”

Purchasing a fishing license can be done easily, conveniently, and safely online from your computer or smart phone, the PFBC said. Licenses may be printed immediately upon purchase or saved digitally to a smart device which serves as proof of possession.

While many customers still prefer to purchase fishing licenses in person from local retailers, online purchases can save time and limit exposure to large crowds in stores during the holiday season, and can help you avoid long lines when many anglers purchase their licenses closer to the spring trout season, the PFBC said.

In addition to licenses and permits, such as the trout or Lake Erie permits, customers may choose to purchase vouchers that can be given as gifts and be redeemed by recipients.

“Vouchers make great gifts for the avid angler in your life, but they can also be a great way to introduce someone new the sport,” said Nabors. “If you know someone who you think would enjoy fishing, especially now when we can all use more time outdoors, buying them a license voucher can be the nudge they need to join you on the water this year."

The price of an annual resident fishing license in 2021 is $22.90. Multi-year options are also available in 3-, 5-, and 10-year increments, the PFBC said.

The most popular add-ons, such as a trout permit and a Lake Erie permit cost $9.90 each, or $15.90 for a combination permit which includes both privileges.

Once again for the 2021 license year, customers can purchase a collectible fishing license button for $10.00. This year's button features a Chain Pickerel design and is customized with the angler's individual license number, the PFBC said.

Please note that buttons are not issued at the time of purchase and will be mailed to the buyer typically within 3-4 weeks, according to the PFBC.