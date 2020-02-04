x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

O's slugger Davis expects return to spring form after return

Davis is hoping to return to form after a good Spring Training.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2019, file photo, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis warms up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Baltimore. Following three straight frustrating seasons that led him to consider retirement, Davis was in the midst of an outstanding spring training when Major League baseball screeched to a halt because of the deadly coronavirus. Now, as he strives to find ways to keep his three daughters amused while confined to his house. Davis remains confident that he's poised to return to the form he displayed in 2015. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BALTIMORE — Following three straight frustrating seasons that led him to consider retirement, Chris Davis was in the midst of an outstanding spring training when Major League Baseball came to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

Now, as he strives to find ways to keep his three daughters amused while confined to his house, Davis insists he's poised to return to the form he displayed in 2015, when he hit 47 home runs. 

RELATED: MLB is streaming a memorable game from your favorite team for opening day

RELATED: Orioles Trey Mancini has surgery for colon cancer

RELATED: Orioles claim RHP Hector Velazquez on waivers from Red Sox

Davis batted .467 with three homers and nine RBIs in 15 at-bats this spring, and expects to pick up where he left if, and when, baseball revs up again. 

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, it isn't quite clear when it will return.