O's slugger Davis expects return to spring form after return

Davis is hoping to return to form after a good Spring Training.

BALTIMORE — Following three straight frustrating seasons that led him to consider retirement, Chris Davis was in the midst of an outstanding spring training when Major League Baseball came to a halt because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Now, as he strives to find ways to keep his three daughters amused while confined to his house, Davis insists he's poised to return to the form he displayed in 2015, when he hit 47 home runs.

Davis batted .467 with three homers and nine RBIs in 15 at-bats this spring, and expects to pick up where he left if, and when, baseball revs up again.