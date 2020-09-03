x
Orioles Trey Mancini to undergo non-baseball medical procedure

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that Mancini "will miss some time."
Credit: AP
Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini takes third base on a wild pitch by Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Anthony Kay during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini has left the team's Spring Training Facility to undergo a non-baseball medical procedure.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde told reporters that Mancini "will miss some time," and the Orioles have refrained from commenting further out of respect for Mancini’s privacy. 

Mancini addressed the concerns on Twitter on Sunday, but didn't address what type of procedure he is having:

Last season, Mancini had a career-year, hitting .291 with 35 home runs and 97 RBI's.

The Orioles were certainly hoping for Mancini's bat in the middle of the team's order, and will wish for a speedy recovery.