Orioles Trey Mancini has surgery for colon cancer

He had surgery on Thursday to remove the tumor from his colon.
Credit: AP
Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini takes third base on a wild pitch by Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Anthony Kay during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini has undergone surgery for colon cancer. The team said a malignant tumor was discovered last week.

Lab results and the timetable for Mancini's recovery will not be known until next week.

Last season, Mancini had a career-year, hitting .291 with 35 home runs and 97 RBI's while playing the outfield, at first base and as a designated hitter.

The Orioles were certainly hoping for Mancini's bat in the middle of the team's order, and will wish for a speedy recovery.