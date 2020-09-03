Orioles Trey Mancini has surgery for colon cancer

He had surgery on Thursday to remove the tumor from his colon.

Baltimore Orioles star Trey Mancini has undergone surgery for colon cancer. The team said a malignant tumor was discovered last week.

Lab results and the timetable for Mancini's recovery will not be known until next week.

Last season, Mancini had a career-year, hitting .291 with 35 home runs and 97 RBI's while playing the outfield, at first base and as a designated hitter.