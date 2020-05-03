Orioles' John Means hopes that 2019 success was no fluke

Not only did he make the team, but Means pitched so well he was the Orioles' representative on the American League All-Star team.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means was an unlikely choice to make the team's roster last season.

Means finished second in the American League rookie of the year voting. Along with veteran Alex Cobb, Means is one of the Orioles' most established starters.

The left-hander says he's not taking his success for granted, and that he'll work even harder to improve on that record.