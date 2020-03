The 31-year-old Velazquez was 11-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 89 games over the last three seasons with the Red Sox.

The Baltimore Orioles have claimed right-handed pitcher Hector Velazquez on waivers from the Boston Red Sox.

The 31-year-old Velazquez was 11-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 89 games over the last three seasons with the Red Sox.

He was mostly used in relief.