Open but not even close to normal

Local business struggles with different restrictions and "stigma" of being indoors

STEWARTSTOWN, Pa. — Everyday we seem to find at least a small part of the sports world that is inching towards a sense a normalcy. And while we hear and see athletes going through workouts, with an eye towards games, it is important to see that some parts of the sports business are not anywhere close to normal.

A typical day at Genesis golf in Stewartstown pre-coronavirus would be bustling with action in the simulators and group training classes.

A typical day right now is the sound of the AC unit and the buzzing florescent lights that dominate the shop.

“I have got hours and unfortunately the majority of the days we don’t have a single customer coming through the door,” says Kim Carl owner of Genesis Golf, with a forced half smile.

Carl knows she is far from alone in the business struggles right now. For Genesis, a business that is allowed to be open, although with restrictions, part of the challenge is to instill confidence in her safety efforts.

“There is a concern of being indoors and the stigma of being inside (for people). We have separation of the simulations, we do extensive cleaning between uses, and we follow the CDC standards."

Even her outside business of running golf tours Carl sees a lack of demand. In her experiences there is a disconnect in guidance from the state of Pennsylvania that carries over to the local residents.

“There is a such as fear up here that it has people frozen in time.”

Something that she does not see when it comes to customers from Maryland and Virginia in her border business.

“I can answer pretty confidently what is going on in Virginia and somewhat confidently in Maryland, but PA is constantly changing so it's difficult to navigate.”

According to Carl a plan from the state is needed going forward.

“We need to build a plan and stick with it so we build confidence.”

She also believes support from the state government in those (businesses) doing things the right way would go far.

“I think small businesses are doing everything we can, it's the governments that need to step up and make it clear that you can live and do things without fear.”

For right now it's try to get by every day.

“I say Lord give me the strength to get through one more day."

With hope for a lesson to give even if it’s just one.

“It's another shot in the arm to get you through another day.”

For how long though remains the big question for Carl.

"When do you close it up and stop the bleeding, when do you close it up and say you know what, I gave it my best and maybe return to a life that is a little more simpler?”