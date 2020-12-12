One more rep: K-D Rams get one more lift in before "pause"

Powerlifting team is a place for team bonding and outlet during tough times

FAWN GROVE, Pa. — At midnight a three week pause in high school sports takes place after new restrictions go into effect. But before they do the Kennard-Dale Rams nationally recognized powerlifting squad got in one last practice. It was just one practice but it was important to the team and coach Niko Hulslander.

“They came in ready to work as always and the kids are thankful for the opportunity to train they. They are still very excited but they are unsure”

Unsure about what happens now, will it be a three week pause, or will it be more. Last year they lost their season, and while meets this year are gone already, it wasn’t all lost.

“They still have that proverbial carrot on this stick what are training what are we doing this for.”

That is the the drive is to get better and inter squad meets to face challenges to make sure they improve everyday and see it pay off according to coach.

“Last year was the first time in our programs existence that I have been contacted by collegiate powerlifting programs that are interested in some of our lifters. So letting them know that hey some programs are out there at the next level interested in recruiting you. “

Important for their futures yes, but being in the room as a team is vital as well. The Rams have built have a program from 7 lifters in 2014 to 72 this year. This team is place where kids can go and find themselves.

“This year has been a year of all years and for them to have the outlet and I say that all the time that we are in the weight room. Hey we can’t control out there, we can only control the controllable and once we step into that room this is our time”