York County's Hali Flickinger advances to semifinals in women's 200-meter butterfly in Tokyo

The Spring Grove grad won her heat in the preliminary rounds, recording a time of 2:08.31. She'll swim again in the semifinals Wednesday at 10:04 p.m. ET.

TOKYO, Japan — Hali Flickinger's quest for a second medal is continuing in Tokyo.

The Spring Grove High School graduate won her heat in the 200-meter butterfly earlier today and advanced to the semifinals in her signature event.

Flickinger's time of 2:08.31 was the second-fastest time recorded in the preliminary rounds, trailing only Yufei Zhang of China, who swam a 2:07.50 in the third of three preliminary heats.

The top 16 swimmers from the preliminary rounds moved on to the semifinals.

Flickinger, 27, will swim in Lane 4 in the first of two semifinal heats on Wednesday. Teammate Regan Smith, who swam a 2:08.46 in her preliminary heat, will be next to Flickinger in Lane 5.

The 200-meter butterfly semifinals will be held Wednesday at 10:04 p.m. ET. The top eight swimmers out of the two semifinal heats will advance to the finals, which are scheduled for Thursday at 10:28 p.m. ET.

Flickinger has already won one medal in the Olympics, capturing the bronze in the 400 individual medley. It was her first time on the medals podium at the Olympics; she finished seventh in the 200-meter butterfly at the 2016 Games in Rio.

The 200 butterfly is Flickinger's best event; she recorded a personal-best time and set a U.S. Open record with a 2:05.85 at the U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this year.